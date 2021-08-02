Saturday night fire destroys large garage, damages camper in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A large garage was destroyed by fire Saturday night in Walterboro.

Fire crews responded to a home on Welles Lane after 9-1-1 received multiple reports that a “building was well involved and LP (propane) tanks inside were exploding,” according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

A dual axle camper that was parked next to the metal garage was also being threatened by the fire.

After knocking down the flames, crews spent two and a half hours sifting through debris performing overhaul, according to fire-rescue officials.

They say the building suffered substantial damage and everything inside was badly damaged or destroyed.

The camper’s exterior was damaged but saved overall.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.