Savannah man was critically injured following Wednesday afternoon crash on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A delivery driver from Savannah, Georgia was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after his truck slammed into the back of a flatbed on I-95 in Colleton County.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 42 just after 5:30 p.m.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said an International flatbed truck was experiencing mechanical issues while stopped in traffic and was unable to move from the median side lane.

The driver placed warning markers behind the vehicle, but the rural roadway was dark, and a thunderstorm had recently passed through the area.

Fire-Rescue crews said a Chevrolet refrigerated truck then slammed into the back of the flatbed, crushing the cab.

“There were no skid marks, and the dash was pushed into the back wall trapping the driver in the wreckage,” said fire-rescue officials.

An off-duty nurse practitioner stopped to help until firefighter-paramedics arrived.

Crews found the man unconscious and heavily entrapped. They had to use heavy equipment to extricate the man.

“The doors were removed, and several Rams and Spreaders were used to push the dash off of the man. His lower extremities were also trapped, which required about ten additional minutes to free the man,” officials said.

It took about 25 minutes to remove him from the damaged truck.

He was taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment. The driver of the flatbed truck was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.