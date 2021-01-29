SC Highway Patrol announces arrest in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 61

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run that happened January 24th in Colleton County.

Colleton County Fire Rescue said a 41-year-old victim was walking near his home on SC 61 when he was struck by a vehicle around 10:00 p.m.

The vehicle did not stop.

Highway Patrol later released surveillance photos from the Circle C Travel Plaza near Walterboro which showed the suspect and vehicle.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the SC Highway Patrol said Harry Hysaun Britt, 27, of St. George was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and driving under suspension, first offense.

He was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center.

