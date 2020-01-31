SC man arrested in connection to death of Georgia deputy

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted in connection to the death of a Georgia deputy was apprehended Thursday night in Walterboro.

Jerry Johnathan Englum

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jerry Johnathan Englum of Ridgeland was allegedly driving a vehicle that led authorities on a pursuit in Ludowici, Georgia the morning of January 23rd.

Deputy Shelton Whiteman, 44, was assisting officers in the chase when his patrol vehicle left the roadway and collided with several trees.

The deputy was transported to the Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville where he later died.

US Marshals, SLED, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Walterboro Police completed a week-long operation that resulted in Englum’s arrest, without incident, on a warrant for vehicular homicide.

Englum is being housed at the Colleton County Detention Center until he is extradited back to Georgia.