Scammers using names of Colleton County deputies in phone scam

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a phone scam in which callers are using names of deputies.

Deputies say the scam callers are states a deputy within the department’s Civil Division has called and left a message for them and request a callback.

The civil division is responsible for serving court orders, evictions and the collection of judgments issued by courts.

Deputies say the division leaves professional notes for the person(s) informing them deputies have been by the premises.

If you or someone you know has experienced this type of phone scam you are asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.