SCDOT request public comments on proposed project at US 15 and SC 61 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is hosting an online public comment period through December 23rd for the proposed safety improvement project for the intersection of SC 15 and SC 61 in Colleton County.

The public can access the project’s website and submit comments at scdotgis.online/US15/SC61SP or by going to the SCDOT main website and clicking on the “Public Involvement Portal” tab.

The public comment period provides citizens the chance to review information about the proposed project, ask questions of SCDOT staff and submit their comments.

The proposed project will convert the current intersection to a single lane, modern roundabout. Roundabouts reduce the number of conflict points and prevent right-angle crashes, which are among the most severe types of crashes, often resulting in serious injuries and even fatalities.

The intersection was selected for improvement through SCDOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program. This program uses data driven, strategic approach to identify locations throughout the state with high crash rates or patterns and implements safety enhancements through infrastructure related improvements.

For any questions during the public comment period, you may also contact the SCDOT Project Manager Brett McCutchan at 803-737-1564 or at McCutchaBJ@scdot.org. Persons with disabilities who may require special accommodations should contact Betty Gray at 803-737-1395.