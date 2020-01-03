School district to offer support to classmates after 9-year-old killed in hunting accident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District is mourning the loss of one of its students who died in a tragic hunting accident earlier this week.

Lauren Drawdy, 9, was killed along with her father on New Year’s Day while moving deer with a group of hunters in Walterboro. Both were shot after being mistaken for deer.

Lauren was a student at Cottageville Elementary School.

The school district released a statement saying they are devastated by the news and sent their deepest sympathies to her family.

“The well-being of our students and staff members will remain a top priority next week as we process Lauren’s passing,” the district said.

A support team will be placed at Cottageville Elementary School on January 6th, when students return to class, to offer support as they grieve the loss.

“All of us in the Colleton County School District send our condolences to everyone affected by Lauren’s passing. It is always difficult to experience the loss of someone so young. Please keep the Drawdy family in your thoughts,” the district wrote.