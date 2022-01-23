SCHP assisting with tractor trailer fire on I-95 in Colleton County

Photo of a tractor trailer fire on I-95 in Colleton County – courtesy Trooper Nick Pye (SCHP)

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are assisting with a tractor trailer fire on I-95 in Colleton County.

Trooper Nick Pye said the truck fire happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 57.

“This is not a collision and there are no injuries,” he said.

One lane southbound is currently open to traffic, but a detour is being put in place.

Trooper Pye said motorists can make an exit at the 62 mile marker and take Mcloud Rd. to US 15. “Motorists will use US 15 to get back on I-95 at exit 53,” he said.