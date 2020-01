COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) has released details of an auto vs pedestrian collision that left one person dead on Wednesday night.

According to SCHP, the collision occurred around 6:39 p.m. on Ruffin Road, which is about 5 miles west of Walterboro.

A 1993 Ford Ranger was traveling in the eastbound lane of Ruffin Road, when it struck a pedestrian who was standing in the road.

The pedestrian died on scene. The identity has not yet been released.