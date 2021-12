COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a deadly crash where an SUV was found in a pond in Colleton County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP says the driver of a 2004 Chevy Tahoe is dead after the vehicle was found submerged in a pond on private property in Colleton County.

The vehicle was located by troopers around 4 a.m. Thursday.

An investigation of the crash by SCHP is underway.