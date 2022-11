COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Thursday afternoon collision in Colleton County.

According to SCHP, the incident happened on Bells Highway near Tabor Road around 12:49 p.m.

The driver of a 2011 Hyundai SUV was traveling westbound on Bells Highway, veered left off of the road, and struck a tree.

The driver died as a result of the crash.