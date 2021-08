COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) has released details of a fatal Thursday afternoon Collision on Highway 17A near Stonewall Hill Drive.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2010 Nissan pickup truck was driving northbound on 17A when s/he ran off of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was the only person in the car, was not wearing a seatbelt, and was taken by EMS to Trident Medical Center.

The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash.