COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Wednesday night fatal collision on Ritter Road near Highway 17A.

According to SCHP, the incident happened around 7:25 p.m.

The driver of a 2016 Chevy pickup was traveling north on Ritter Road when s/he struck a tree that was in the roadway, over corrected, and struck another tree.

The driver was the only person in the truck, was wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene.