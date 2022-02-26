COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A person has died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Colleton County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), around 3:15 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to a fatal collision on Jacksonboro Road.

Master Trooper David Jones said a 2010 Ford Focus was headed west on Jacksonboro Road went it veered left of center, ran off the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified as of yet.

SCHP is investigating the crash.