COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during an early morning Colleton County crash that involved a transfer truck.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane just before 5:30 a.m.

Both a 2003 Volvo tractor-trailer and a 2014 Ford van were traveling northbound on U.S. 17 when they collided, according to Trooper Pye.

He said the driver of the transfer truck was taken to Colleton County Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Ford van died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.