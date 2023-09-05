COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating after a crash left a man injured along Jefferies Highway Saturday morning in Colleton County.

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Jefferies Highway near Langdale Drive when it veered into the southbound ditch and struck several trees at 10:47 a.m.

Firefighter-Paramedics treated the man for non-life-threatening injuries and transported him to Colleton Medical Center.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.