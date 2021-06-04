SCHP investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian is dead following an early morning collision that involved a vehicle registered to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Trooper Nicholas Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Dodge Charger, which he said was registered to the sheriff’s office, struck a pedestrian in the roadway Friday morning.

It happened around 1:17 a.m. on SC 63 near Cobb Court.

The 24-year-old driver was taken to Colleton County Medical Center for unknown injuries.

The collision is under investigation by Highway Patrol. News 2 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.