SCHP investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Colleton County

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian is dead following an early morning collision that involved a vehicle registered to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Trooper Nicholas Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Dodge Charger, which he said was registered to the sheriff’s office, struck a pedestrian in the roadway Friday morning.

It happened around 1:17 a.m. on SC 63 near Cobb Court.

The 24-year-old driver was taken to Colleton County Medical Center for unknown injuries.

The collision is under investigation by Highway Patrol. News 2 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!