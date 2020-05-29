Live Now
SCHP investigating fatal collision in Colleton County

Colleton County News

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Friday morning collision in Colleton County that left one person dead .

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was driving south on Highway 217 near the Bamberg County line. The driver ran off of the road and struck a bridge support wall.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of the collision. SCHP is investigating.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

