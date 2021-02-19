SCHP investigating fatal crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Friday evening car wreck that left one person dead and one person hospitalized.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2004 Toyota Avalon was traveling south on SC 64 when s/he ran off of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but still died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

There was one passenger in the car, who was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

SCHP is investigating.

