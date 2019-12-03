SCHP investigating fatal crash on Cottageville Highway

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Cottageville Highway early Tuesday morning.

According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling southbound on US 17A when the driver of a Mercury crossed the center lane and struck a Chrysler traveling in the northbound lane.

Both vehicles ran off the roadways due to the crash.

Trooper Southern said the driver of the Mercury sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to Colleton Medical Center where they later died. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The victim’s name will be released by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.