SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Colleton County

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating a head-on collision that left three dead on Thursday.

According to SCHP, the accident occurred around 1:00 p.m. on US 17A, Hendersonville Highway, near Ritter Road.

A 2003 Honda minivan was traveling northbound when the driver ran off the road and overcorrected, then striking a 2005 Mercedes Benz head on. Both vehicles overturned.

The driver of the minivan was the sole occupant, and was not wearing a seatbelt. S/he was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were both wearing seatbelts, but were trapped in the vehicle. They both died on scene as well.