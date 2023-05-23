COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Monday night in Colleton County.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. along SC-61 near Can City Road, just outside Canadys.

A motorcyclist was headed southbound on SC-61 when they crossed into the northbound lane and sideswiped a Chrysler sedan, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision caused the motorcyclist to spill onto the roadway.

The motorcyclist was then struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene of the crash. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler was injured and transported to an area hospital.

The identity of the deceased victim is due to be released by the coroner’s office when appropriate.