COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal hit and run that is believed to have occurred on September 21.

Very few details are currently available, but SCHP says that a pedestrian was found in the grassy median near US -17 and Balchem Road.

It is unclear what time the incident occurred and what kind of vehicle was involved.

SCHP and the SCHP Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) are investigating.