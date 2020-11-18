SCHP: One dead after wreck in Colleton County

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports that one person has died following a November 15 wreck on Sidneys Road.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 1997 Nissan Maxima was traveling south on Sidneys road around 5:39 p.m. when s/he ran off of the road and struck a ditch.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. No one else was in the car.

Emergency crews transported the driver to Trident Medical Center, where s/he died on November 17.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.