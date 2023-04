COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead.

According to SCHP, the incident happened around 11:20 a.m. on I-95 southbound near mile marker 56.

SCHP said that the driver of a 2017 Chevy pickup truck was traveling south on I-95, ran off the road to the right, and struck a guard rail.

The driver was killed in the collision.