SCHP: One dead following vehicle collision in Colleton County

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to a fatal collision on Sniders Highway near Walterboro around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to SCHP, a 2007 Nissan Frontier was traveling north on Sniders Highway when it “ran off the road to the right, corrected, ran back off the road to the right, and struck a tree.”

SCHP reports that the driver was the sole occupant, was not wearing a seatbelt, and was entrapped.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.