COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Friday responded to a fatal wreck on I-95 southbound near mile marker 66.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2000 Infinity was traveling southbound on I-95 around 10:30 a.m.

The driver ran off of the road and struck a tree.

There were two people in the vehicle, neither of whom were wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was medevac’d to Trident, and the passenger died on the scene.

No identities have been released at this point.