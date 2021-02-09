SCHP: One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle hits wild boar in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports one person is dead following a fatal motorcycle collision in Colleton County Monday evening.

According to SCHP, the incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Sniders Highway in Walterboro. Officials say a 1999 Honda VT 750 motorcycle was traveling north on Sniders Highway when the motorcycle struck a wild boar in the roadway.

There were two occupants on the motorcycle and both were ejected from the bike as a cause of the accident, said officials. The driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was flown to Trident Medical Center.

The coroner’s office has not released the name of the individual involved.

