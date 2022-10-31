COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening collision that left two people dead and a child injured.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 1999 Ford Mustang was traveling North on Hiers Corner Road near Lineal Lane around 6:08 p.m.

The driver ran off the left side of the road, lost control, then ran off the right side of the road. The car struck a utility box and ditch before overturning.

The driver and passenger died, while a child riding in the back seat was taken to Colleton Medical Center by EMS.

