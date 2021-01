COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that may have information regarding a fatal Colleton County hit and run.







On January 24, a pedestrian was struck and killed on SC 61 east of I-95.

Surveillance photos from the Circle C Travel Plaza near Walterboro show a man and a car, believed to be a 2008-2009 Honda Accord. The car is expected to have damage to the driver’s side.

Anyone with information can contact SCHP at (843) 953-6010.