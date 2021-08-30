Section of Carter’s Ford Road in Colleton County closed due to road washout

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A road washout in Colleton County calls for a road closure on Carter’s Ford Road between Bells Highway and Mare Bay Road.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is working to repair a cross-line pipe and expects to reopen the road on Tuesday.

House addresses before 2930 can be accessed from Bells Highway, and addresses after 2930 can be accessed from Mare Bay Road and Lodge Highway.

