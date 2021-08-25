PHOTOS: Semi-truck bursts into flames after crashing into trees along I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A truck driver out of Florida is recovering after his truck crashed into a wooded median and burst into flames along I-95 in Colleton County.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the southbound lanes near mile marker 67.

Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say the semi-truck suffered a front tire blowout which caused the truck to crash into the wooded median. It struck several trees in the process and burst into flames.

The driver received multiple injuries, including injuries to his legs which prevented him from walking or climbing out of the heavily damaged cab.

“Bystanders worked feverishly until they were able to remove the driver from the burning cab and carried him a safe distance from the truck,” fire rescue officials said.

Officials said a column of black smoke could be seen several miles from the scene. “Fire-Rescue units arrived at the remote rural stretch of interstate to find the truck deep in the median with the cab fully involved,” they said.

Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the man while other crew members worked to extinguish the fire, which was spreading to the trailer. They also had to use a chainsaw to cut a path into the wooded area.

The driver was taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for further treatment.

Traffic along I-95 was impacted for several hours. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police are investigating the crash.