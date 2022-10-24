COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying a load of apples caught fire and was destroyed on I-95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said.

Fire-rescue officials said a 911 call reporting a disabled truck was received just before 2:30 p.m.

Units responding to the report saw a column of smoke from miles away.

A Kenworth cab and chassis were found fully involved and about half of the trailer was involved.

Three handlines were deployed by crews to attack the blaze.

The incident, involving exploding tires and debris, prompted traffic on I-95 to be backed up on both sides for several miles.

Crews were on the scene for more than two hours. The truck driver was not injured in the incident.