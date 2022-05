COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies responded to Sheldon Court just before 3:30 p.m. for a shooting incident.

The scene was cleared the scene before fire-rescue crews arrived.

A man was found and treated on scene for a single gunshot wound and then taken to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

Deputies are investigating.