COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says it is investigating reports of misconduct regarding Jeff Hill.

Hill was arrested on Nov. 21 and booked at the Colleton County Detention Center.

Hill is the the Technology Director at Colleton County Administration and the son of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

Court clerk Rebecca Hill was accused of jury tampering by convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers previously.

Solicitor Duffie Stone of the 14th Solicitor’s Office requested the SLED investigation of Jeff Hill on Sept. 8, officials say.

All SLED findings will be referred to the Public Integrity Unit.

SLED’s investigation is considered ongoing.

This story is developing.