SLED assisting investigation after reports of explosion, fire at Colleton County home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue on Thursday responded to a mobile home on Red Oak Road following multiple reports of an explosion.

Crews arrived shortly after 11:09 a.m. and found heavy smoke as well as fire venting from the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the exterior flames quickly, and entered the building to find that “most of the fire was in the void space above the living area.” Crews “had some difficulty reaching the fire in the void space which ran in both directions throughout the space on the front unit of the doublewide.”

It took around 30 minutes for crews to get the fire under control. Investigators and crews remained on scene for five hours.

The roof partially collapsed and much of the home was damaged, but everyone made it out of the home safely.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the fire appears to have started on the front porch.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.