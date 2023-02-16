COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced charges Monday against a Colleton County man is accused of participating in a multi-state car theft ring.

On two occasions, 22-year-old William Henry Stephens of Cottageville allegedly used fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles then sold the stolen vehicles, according to SLED agents.

In November 2022, authorities said Stephens used a fake check to steal a 2013 Porsche Boxster in North Carolina then sold the vehicle to a person in Florence County who was unaware it was reported stolen.

In December, Stephens again used a fake check to purchase a 2015 Porsche 911 in Virginia which was then sold to a person in Florence County, authorities said.

The two sales resulted in an approximately $118,000 profit, according to arrest affidavits.

Stephens was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses.

The investigation is ongoing.