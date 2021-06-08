SLED investigating double homicide in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a double homicide that happened late Monday night in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said two people were shot but did not release any further details about the crime.

Agents are at the property on Moselle Road in the Islandton community again on Tuesday as they gather evidence and investigate the scene.

News 2’s sister station, WSAV, reports the property is owned by the Murdaugh family, who are prominent in the Lowcountry. They say Randolph Murdaugh III is a former 14th Circuit Solicitor.

His grandson, Paul Murdaugh, is currently awaiting trial in the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who was killed during a boating crash in Beaufort County back in 2019.

The 19-year-old Murdaugh was allegedly intoxicated and driving erratically with multiple people aboard when the boat slammed into a piling, throwing Beach into the water.

Details about the double homicide in Colleton County are very limited. Names of the victims have not been released.

SLED is assisting the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigating the case. Deputies say there is no danger to the public.

Count on us for updates.