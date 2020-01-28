SLED investigating inmate’s death at Colleton County Detention Center

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An inmate lodged at the Colleton County Detention Center died Tuesday after experiencing an unknown medical episode, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the inmate was provided urgent medical care after losing consciousness around 8:30 a.m.

Colleton County Fire Rescue arrived at the jail and transported the inmate to Colleton County Medical Center, but despite best efforts, the inmate passed away.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating what caused the death. A name has not yet been released.

