SLED investigating suspicious mobile home fire in Round O

ROUND O, S.C. (WCBD) – SLED agents were called to investigate an early morning fire that destroyed a mobile home on Round O Road.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the fire Wednesday morning after a passerby called 911 to report he could see flames from the roadway.

Crews arrived to find the structure fully involved with the roof and most walls already burned away.

The bulk of the flames were knocked down within 15 minutes, but crews remained on the scene for three hours as they performed overhaul.

Fire-Rescue officials said the building was vacant and the fire was suspicious in origin.

Firefighters contacted the SLED Arson Unit to respond to assist with the investigation. Investigators were on the scene until shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday sifting through debris to determine a cause.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211, the SLED Arson Hotline at (800) 922-7766 or Fire-Rescue Headquarters at (843) 539-1960.