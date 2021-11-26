SLED investigating Wednesday officer-involved shooting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday involving a Walterboro Police officer and an armed suspect.

According to SLED, a Walterboro PD officer fire shots at an armed suspect during a confrontation following a traffic stop.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been arrested. No injuries have been reported as of yet.

This is the 35th officer-involved shooting in 2021 in South Carolina, SLED says.

This incident is under investigation.

