JACKSONBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who was wounded during an incident with Colleton County deputies has died.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called to investigate after an armed man was shot during an encounter with Colleton County deputies on Sunday night.

It happened on Perkins Path near Jacksonboro.

The subject, 55-year-old William ‘Jerry’ Crosby,’ was taken to Colleton County Medical Center where he later died from injuries he received in the shooting.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

SLED conducts investigations involving law enforcement at the request of the agency involved. The agency said Monday it will release further information once its investigation is complete.