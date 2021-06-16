SLED opens an established tip line for information in the Murdaugh double homicide case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division has established a tip line for information in the Murdaugh double homicide case.

Margaret Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were found shot to death last week at their family property in Colleton County.

While the state agency investigates the shooting, they have established a centralized tip line where members of the public can provide information about the case.

Citizens with information can call 803-896-2605 – the line will be open 24/7.