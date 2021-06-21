SLED releases redacted reports on Murdaugh double homicide

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday released “redacted copies of the supplemental incident reports recently received from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office,” in connection to the double homicide investigation of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh.

SLED says that the agency has “received and [is] currently processing a significant number of FOIA requests for documents related to this case.”

Chief Mark Keel asked the public to “be patient and let the investigation take its course.” He went on to say that the “case is complex, and [SLED] will not rush this or any investigation.”

Documents released by SLED were heavily redacted, with most of the available information focusing on deputies securing the scene. A large area was taped off for investigation, a tent was used to preserve some of the evidence from weather, and “only essential personnel were allowed access.” A second perimeter was secured as well.

A deputy also noted that “while assisting on scene, the Medical Examiner had contaminated his gloves and asked if [the deputy] would use his camera and take necessary photos he required and [the deputy] did so at his direction.”

Another new piece of information from the redacted documents is that at least one vehicle was towed from the property. One of the deputies noted escorting “the tow service (S&S Super lube) with the [redacted] back to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, where [the deputy] secured it in the impound lot.” It is unclear whether the vehicle belonged to the Murdaughs or why it was towed.