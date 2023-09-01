WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A twin-engine plane struck a deer while landing at the Lowcountry Regional Airport early Wednesday morning.

The airport is located between Cottageville Highway and Jefferies Highway in Walterboro.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said they received a notification regarding an aircraft emergency at 3:00 a.m. Crews arrived a short time later to find the plane disabled on runway 23.

“The impact with the deer caused the front landing gear to collapse. The nose dropped and the propellers on both engines struck the runway damaging the propellers and engines,” said fire rescue officials.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

The plane’s two occupants were not injured.