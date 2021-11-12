Space heater may have sparked fire that destroyed part of mobile home in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A space heater may have sparked a fire that destroyed part of a mobile home Thursday in Colleton County.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home on Gobbler Circle in the Green Pond community just before 11:00 a.m., where they saw flames through the roof on the east side.

“The home had two additions and a second metal roof installed over the original metal roof,” said fire-rescue officials. They said the fire burned between the two metal roofs, which hampered efforts to extinguish the flames.

Crews had to remove portions of the top layer and then cut through the original roof to reach the fire between the two layers.

They said the fire appears to have started near a space heater in the bedroom of the addition. They were able to save the west end of the building, but the east side where the fire began was destroyed.

“The interior suffered heat and smoke damage and most personal items were damaged,” officials said.

Three adults were able to get out of the home safely. The home did not have active insurance