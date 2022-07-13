COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will conduct Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) in several counties the weekend of July 14 through 16.

Calhoun, Orangeburg, and Colleton counties will be the targets of the latest operation.

US-17 in Colleton County will be under enhanced surveillance by South Carolina Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, and local law enforcement on Friday and Saturday.

The agencies will focus “on all traffic violations, with a special emphasis on DUI, speed, [and] aggressive and distracted driving,” as well as commercial motor vehicle violations.

Colleton County has had 13 fatalities so far in 2022, one of which involved a commercial motor vehicle.