COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large storage building collapsed after it was damaged during a Monday morning fire.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a property off Cone Court in the Cottageville area around 7:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 9-1-1 to report the fire.

The caller told dispatchers that the building was “well involved,” officials said.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Officials said the building had already collapsed by the time crews arrived at the scene.

They stayed on site for about two hours performing an overhaul. The cause of that fire is under investigation.