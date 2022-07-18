COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A storage building in Colleton County was destroyed in a fire that also killed numerous animals inside, according to fire-rescue officials.

Crews said the fire happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday along the 1000 block of Nunuville Road.

“An approximately 20×50 metal storage building was destroyed,” fire-rescue officials said.” In addition “approximately 15 doves and several ducks also perished during the fire.”

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Many tools, power equipment, lawn mowers three 55-gallon diesel drums, and bird cages were also destroyed.

Crews used multiple hoses to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The fire was believed to have been sparked by a lightning bolt from a passing thunderstorm, fire-rescue officials said.