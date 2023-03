COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire investigation in Colleton County is underway after a storage building perished in a blaze Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 200 block of Field Creek Road where a 14’x24′ storage building was fully involved in a fire that also spread into nearby woods.

The storage building was completely destroyed by the fire.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.